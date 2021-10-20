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Dr Franc Zalewski Discovers Aluminum-Based Lifeforms In Vaccines Under Microscope
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61 views • October 20, 2021
Dr Franc Zalewski also examined the swabs being used to test for COVID-19 and discovered that the swab brush contains titanium, aluminum and carbon. He realized that the swab test's purpose is to collect DNA, not to test for COVID-19. He posed the question, "Why do they need our DNA?" -- and invites you to find out!
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.facebook.com/DrFrancZalewski/
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrFranc/videos
SOURCE: https://thereisnopandemic.net/2021/10/17/aluminium-based-lifeforms-found-in-vaccines-under-microscope-dr-franc-zalewski-english-subtitles-8-october-2021/
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.facebook.com/DrFrancZalewski/
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrFranc/videos
SOURCE: https://thereisnopandemic.net/2021/10/17/aluminium-based-lifeforms-found-in-vaccines-under-microscope-dr-franc-zalewski-english-subtitles-8-october-2021/
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