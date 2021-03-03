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Review of Free Books by David Irving
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45 views • March 03, 2021
VolumesOfValue presents insightful audio reviews of nonfiction books and of sources of free books.
Expand your horizon with our select list of books which impact society.
This episode lists one-and-one-half dozen free books graciously offered by the foremost historian of the Second World War, David Irving.
His web site is www.fpp.co.uk and the downloads are at Focal Point Publications www.fpp.co.uk/books/index.html
A transcript of this episode is at volumesofvalue.blogspot.com
Expand your horizon with our select list of books which impact society.
This episode lists one-and-one-half dozen free books graciously offered by the foremost historian of the Second World War, David Irving.
His web site is www.fpp.co.uk and the downloads are at Focal Point Publications www.fpp.co.uk/books/index.html
A transcript of this episode is at volumesofvalue.blogspot.com
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