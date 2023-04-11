The Deceit is EASY to SEE Now.. The Data is Not Arguable.. You can Tell EVERY TREE By Its FRUIT

Cory Barbee 275 followers Follow 3 Share Add to... Sign in to download MP3 Share Report

538 views • April 11, 2023

too obvious at this point******************************** Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues: Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8 Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/ BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/ Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/ Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/ THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/ New Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos ************************* To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below: KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/ Keywords truthkleckjonathan

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