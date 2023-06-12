International Treasury Bond Market. Project Sandman: Selling $2 TRILLION Bonds in 24 hours. Jim Willie

Part 2. Understanding the International Treasury Bond (Debt) Market. Nations are dumping US Treasury Bond (Debt Contracts). Selling for cents on the dollar. Who is buying? Bond Default?

"Fate of the treasury bond key indicator of collapse....The treasury (bond) debt is 400 BILLION above the limit right now." ~ Jim Willie June 2023.

FULL SHOW: Patriot Underground, Released on 6/2/23 (Recorded on 6/1/23) JIM WILLIE INTERVIEW #10. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Om0ckkhmIMc9/



