Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
International Treasury Bond Market. Project Sandman: Selling $2 TRILLION Bonds in 24 hours. Jim Willie
659 views
channel image
EnergyMe333
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

Part 2. Understanding the International Treasury Bond (Debt) Market. Nations are dumping US Treasury Bond (Debt Contracts). Selling for cents on the dollar. Who is buying?  Bond Default?

"Fate of the treasury bond key indicator of collapse....The treasury (bond) debt is 400 BILLION above the limit right now." ~ Jim Willie June 2023.

FULL SHOW: Patriot Underground, Released on 6/2/23 (Recorded on 6/1/23) JIM WILLIE INTERVIEW #10. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Om0ckkhmIMc9/


Keywords
fedbankdebtcentral banksbondsjim willietreasuriesbank failureauction failurestreasury bond

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket