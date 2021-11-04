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BOOSTER DANGER: 10 Times More Potent Than First Shots
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483 views • November 04, 2021
https://rumble.com/vool6v-booster-danger-10-times-more-potent-than-first-shots.html
Dr. Jane Ruby joined "The Stew Peters Show" for the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment, at which time Ruby announced that new findings suggest the booster shots are "10 times more potent" than the first series of shots that are responsible for the death of nearly 20,000 documented on just the VAERS site, which it has been said only represents as little as 1% of the actual adverse events.
The Exposé: VAERS data shows 100% of reported Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths were caused by just 5% of batches produced and the majority were sent to red Republican States across the USA
https://theexpose.uk/2021/11/03/majority-deadliest-batches-of-covid-19-vaccine-were-sent-to-red-republican-states/
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Dr. Jane Ruby joined "The Stew Peters Show" for the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment, at which time Ruby announced that new findings suggest the booster shots are "10 times more potent" than the first series of shots that are responsible for the death of nearly 20,000 documented on just the VAERS site, which it has been said only represents as little as 1% of the actual adverse events.
The Exposé: VAERS data shows 100% of reported Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths were caused by just 5% of batches produced and the majority were sent to red Republican States across the USA
https://theexpose.uk/2021/11/03/majority-deadliest-batches-of-covid-19-vaccine-were-sent-to-red-republican-states/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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