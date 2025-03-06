© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blueberry Tigernut Muffins (Gluten Free!)
Ingredients:
2 1/4 cups HRS Organic Tigernut Flour
2/3 cup cassava flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
3/4 cup dairy free milk
1/3 cup HRS Organic Maple Sugar Powder
2 eggs
1/3 cup melted HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
1 tsp. GroovyBee Organic Vanilla Bean Powder
1/2 cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries
Optional: 1/2 cup walnuts or pecans
Instructions:
1. Mix all dry ingredients together in a bowl. (Except blueberries and walnuts)
2. Then add all of the wet ingredients into the flour mixture.
3. Mix in blueberries and nuts.
4. Line your muffin tin with 12 muffin liners, using a spoon scoop out the batter.
5. Bake your muffins for roughly 30 minutes at 325 °F.
6. Let them cool and enjoy!