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Dr. Carrie Madej - CV-19 Vaccination Warning
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6431 views • January 20, 2021
Practice informed consent or rely on Big Pharma propaganda. Your choice.
An interview by Butch Paugh on Call To Decision Ministry.
Call To Decision Bible Study (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.)
Livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
30 Min. countdown begins 11:00 A.M.
10:30 - 12:30 First Session – Prayer Requests, Praise and Worship, & Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993 (Please, one call per day)
Posting will remain until the event is archived on the “For Such A Time As This” Brighteon.com Channel
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Phone 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
Rule of Law Battle www.hudok.info
An interview by Butch Paugh on Call To Decision Ministry.
Call To Decision Bible Study (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.)
Livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
30 Min. countdown begins 11:00 A.M.
10:30 - 12:30 First Session – Prayer Requests, Praise and Worship, & Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993 (Please, one call per day)
Posting will remain until the event is archived on the “For Such A Time As This” Brighteon.com Channel
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Phone 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
Rule of Law Battle www.hudok.info
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