PUTIN LAYS FLOWERS AT LANDMARK STONE IN LENINGRAD REGION (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ThZSE1LhEuJX/



Russian President Vladimir Putin is laying flowers at the Rubezhny Kamen (the Landmark Stone) monument in Leningrad Region on the 80th anniversary of the breaking the siege of Leningrad.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com