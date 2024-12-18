BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Michael Yon joins Mike Adams with latest updates on the INVASION
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1089 followers
4 months ago
Michael Yon joins Mike Adams with latest updates on the INVASION, the Bitcoin pump vs gold, geopolitics and more

VICTIMS OF DEBAUCHERY
"The children, the innocent children, are victims of debauchery. The children--many of them shall die. We shall set upon your nation and other nations of the world a mysterious disease. But be it known now: It will not be a mysterious disease, but the hand of the Eternal Father placed down to remove these innocent souls before they are sent into debauchery. O My children, the missing children in your countries are not just missing because they want to be adopted, or others wished to take them into their homes as children to be loved. They are being taken to be used in all foul manners.” – Our Lady, June 30, 1984 

https://www.tldm.org/Directives/d217.htm

michael yonthe invasionjoins mike adamswith latest updates on
