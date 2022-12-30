Three days and three nights —the time Donald Trump spent in the hospital recovering from CV-19. (33)

Matthew 12:40King James Version
For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale's belly; so shall the Son of man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.
Jonah 1:17
Now Yahuah had prepared a great fish to swallow up Jonah. And Jonah was in the belly of the fish three days and three nights.
Source 1: https://youtu.be/n9ZcWymby5k
President Trump Has The Coronavirus | NBC News Special Report | Published by NBCLA |; YouTube; Date published: October 2, 2020; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.
Source 2: https://youtu.be/eldzp0kj-5U
Coronavirus: Top Israeli rabbis, US envoy pray for Trump's recovery; Published by Global News; YouTube; Date published: October 5, 2020; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.
Source 3: https://youtu.be/pOZV9up_IH8
Trump returns to the White House after only three days in hospital for Covid-19 treatment; Published by South China Morning Post; YouTube; Date published: October 6, 2020; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.
Source 4: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2020-10-05/trump-to-be-released-from-hospital-after-3-days-of-covid-treatment
Trump Released From Hospital After 3 Days of COVID Treatment; Published by U.S. News; Written by Robin Foster and E.J. Mundell; HealthDay Reporters; Date published: October 5, 2020; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.
Source 5: https://youtu.be/CHI0CAL8MzM
Trump leaves hospital after three nights being treated for COVID-19; | Published by ABC News (Australia) |; YouTube; Date published: October 5, 2020; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.
(Thumbnail) — Source 6: https://www.ucg.org/beyond-today/beyond-today-television-program/three-days-and-three-nights
Three Days and Three Nights; United Church of God, a 501(c)3 organization; Published by Steve Myers; Date published: April 17, 2016; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.