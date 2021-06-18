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Free Association of Independent Polish Physicians and Scientists Conference against mandatory vaccinations - IN POLISH ONLY
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60 views • June 18, 2021
This conference has taken place on the 10th of June 2021 and is already censored on PooTube. I wasn't even able to upload it on PooTube. I received an inappropriate content strike before it was even published. Fucking wankers! Independent Polish doctors and scientists who are not afraid to speak up give their opinions on plandemic, SARS CoV-2 existing medicines and bio-weapon vaccines.
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