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Don’t be DESENSITIZED by this World!
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35 views • January 12, 2021
As we “come out of Babylon” (Rev 18:4), we want to be sure our hearts are tender and sensitive to the things of God, and not desensitized, calloused, jaded or past feeling. Why does God spare some people in Ezekiel 9? Will you be among the ones spared? HOW are many becoming jaded and lukewarm like the Laodiceans? This teaching is a wakeup call to be responsive and caring about conditions around us.
This is message is from Light on the Rock
www.lightontherock.org
#BibleStudy #Prophecy #Wakeup
This is message is from Light on the Rock
www.lightontherock.org
#BibleStudy #Prophecy #Wakeup
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