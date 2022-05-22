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The man Who Solved 9-11 (Christopher Bollyn)
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134 views • May 22, 2022
Christopher Bollyn is an investigative journalist who has been pointing out some of the main figures behind the 9-11 deception from early 2001. That was the deception that caused several wars that killed, maimed and displaced many millions of people. Driving them from their homelands and into Western nations. Supposedly, for humanitarian reasons.
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