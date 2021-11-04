Nanobots Will Change The World Pt. 1 - Doctors Inside Your Body - Who's Ready For Nanobots Swimming Around Your Body Keeping You Safe And Healthy And Fully Vaccinated At All Times? Are they trying to NORMALIZE this sh!t? Wtf?



Wearable fitness technology means you can monitor your health by strapping gadgets to yourself. Much like a Fitbit or an Apple watch which you might be familiar with. Scientists have long been working on scaling down this tech to make it implantable and injectable. After this tech is fully developed and perfected it will eventually cost low enough to become mainstream.



And here is when the possibilities of what this tech can do become endless. Ranging from monitoring inflammation and post-surgery recovery to more concentrated applications. Right now, the future of medicine looks incredibly exciting! As they're working on applications for nanobots to be able to seamlessly deliver medicine and also locate and destroy tumors.



Although these technologies may seem like a thing of the very far future, there are multi-billion dollar healthcare firms working on this technology...



Amgen Inc

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Biogen Inc

Calgene Corp

Eisai Co Ltd

Roche

Gilead Science Inc

Ipsen SA

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Lantheus Holdings

Merck & Co

Novo Nordisk

Pacira BioSciences Inc

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Teva



#Nanobots #Nanotechnology #ExposePfizer #ExposeMerck #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #InformedConsent



Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing

Visit me on Gab: @Dv8

Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander