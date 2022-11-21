The Value of Human Eggs, Free of the CCP Virus Vaccine, Surges Rapidly

https://gnews.org/articles/529746
Summary：On November 17th, Miles revealed in his live broadcast that the cost of a healthy unvaccinated egg/ovum in humans has surged from $10,000 to $50,000 in just one month. As time passes price of eggs with high-quality genetics is now between $100,000 to $150,000.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.