The Value of Human Eggs, Free of the CCP Virus Vaccine, Surges Rapidly
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 7 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/529746

Summary：On November 17th, Miles revealed in his live broadcast that the cost of a healthy unvaccinated egg/ovum in humans has surged from $10,000 to $50,000 in just one month. As time passes price of eggs with high-quality genetics is now between $100,000 to $150,000.

bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

