Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We know where the bodies are buried.”
channel image
GalacticStorm
2080 Subscribers
Shop now
94 views
Published 16 hours ago

President Trump tonight: “The Deep State is destroying our nation, but the tables must turn, and we will quickly destroy the Deep State.


We know where the bodies are buried.”

Keywords
arrestindictmentpresident donald j trump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket