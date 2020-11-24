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Trump got an offer he couldnt refuse. Caged Kraken Hair-Dye Rudy Slams Powell After She Linked CIA voter fraud.-
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199 views • November 24, 2020
Trump folds his hand. Gets ready for transition to Biden. Trump distances from attorney Sidney Powell as the evidence gets to hot for some very powerful people. But out of this we get one truth that America has been dead a long time and CIA meddling with these voting machines have been fixing elections worldwide. We are so screwed its not even funny. In fact we should all be running to the hills with our hair on fire.
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