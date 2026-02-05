War, False Flags, “Vote ‘Em Out!”, Epstein, ICE OUT, Jesuit Theater, Corrupt Cops, Salvation Lost?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RR 2026-02-04 #260
Resistance Rising #260: 04 February 2026
Topic list:
* Johnny on “war” and pacifism.
* Why militaries are strictly stratified by class.
* “META LOCK-OUT!!!”
* “Maximillian Beedle” on “The Order of the Holy Sepulchre”.
* Anti-Trinitarianism.
* “BIO LAB RAID IN VEGAS!!!” (guess who the Sheriff General is)
* Johnny on taxes and government.
* “RT” wants you to know JEFFREY EPSTEIN IS A JEW-JEW-JEW!!! (because they control EVERYTHING, even here on Twatter-X!!!)
* THE EPSTEIN EMAIL RELEASE (here’s what Nick Fuentes and Catboy know)
* Epstein vs. the BOYS TOWN cover-up.
* President Penis sent non-white Marines & Marine-ettes to Florida for the ICE OUT PsyOp.
* Wait...did Jeff actually SLEEP OVER with JP2, We Love You??? NO. NO. NO. (maybe)
* What is the REAL “ICE” agenda...?
* “Data Center” BLIGHT.
* NY Com-Post wants you to know Lady Gag-Me (mocking Martin Luther).
* Louis Rossman, Ben Jordan, Miles W. Mathis and how you can’t fuck with Flock in Florida.
* SeanPaul “Audit Long Island” Reyes proves Johnny right...AGAIN.
* Bruce Spring-stein wants ICE OUT. What are the REAL problems and solutions, civil war?
* What religion was ICE OUT victim Pretti?
* Are local cops arresting ICE OUT agents? “HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW”
* Can you lose your Salvation? Johnny disagrees with Tudor Alexander.
* Is soul immortality “Satan’s biggest lie”?
* What is “The Lord’s Day”?
* Rick Warren vs. Tudor Alexander on “prophecy”.
* Why is the latest Pope an American teleprompter-reader?
* “Transubstantiation”
* TP USA’s AllieBStuckey says “JESUS WANTS YOU TO VOTE!”
* Why Ellen White was not a prophet.
* Ellen White’s “All-Seeing Eye of ‘God’”.
