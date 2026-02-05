War, False Flags, “Vote ‘Em Out!”, Epstein, ICE OUT, Jesuit Theater, Corrupt Cops, Salvation Lost?

RR 2026-02-04 #260

Resistance Rising #260: 04 February 2026

Topic list:

* Johnny on “war” and pacifism.

* Why militaries are strictly stratified by class.

* “META LOCK-OUT!!!”

* “Maximillian Beedle” on “The Order of the Holy Sepulchre”.

* Anti-Trinitarianism.

* “BIO LAB RAID IN VEGAS!!!” (guess who the Sheriff General is)

* Johnny on taxes and government.

* “RT” wants you to know JEFFREY EPSTEIN IS A JEW-JEW-JEW!!! (because they control EVERYTHING, even here on Twatter-X!!!)

* THE EPSTEIN EMAIL RELEASE (here’s what Nick Fuentes and Catboy know)

* Epstein vs. the BOYS TOWN cover-up.

* President Penis sent non-white Marines & Marine-ettes to Florida for the ICE OUT PsyOp.

* Wait...did Jeff actually SLEEP OVER with JP2, We Love You??? NO. NO. NO. (maybe)

* What is the REAL “ICE” agenda...?

* “Data Center” BLIGHT.

* NY Com-Post wants you to know Lady Gag-Me (mocking Martin Luther).

* Louis Rossman, Ben Jordan, Miles W. Mathis and how you can’t fuck with Flock in Florida.

* SeanPaul “Audit Long Island” Reyes proves Johnny right...AGAIN.

* Bruce Spring-stein wants ICE OUT. What are the REAL problems and solutions, civil war?

* What religion was ICE OUT victim Pretti?

* Are local cops arresting ICE OUT agents? “HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW”

* Can you lose your Salvation? Johnny disagrees with Tudor Alexander.

* Is soul immortality “Satan’s biggest lie”?

* What is “The Lord’s Day”?

* Rick Warren vs. Tudor Alexander on “prophecy”.

* Why is the latest Pope an American teleprompter-reader?

* “Transubstantiation”

* TP USA’s AllieBStuckey says “JESUS WANTS YOU TO VOTE!”

* Why Ellen White was not a prophet.

* Ellen White’s “All-Seeing Eye of ‘God’”.

