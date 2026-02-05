BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
War, False Flags, “Vote ‘Em Out!”, Epstein, ICE OUT, Jesuit Theater, Corrupt Cops, Salvation Lost?
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
130 followers
1 day ago

RR 2026-02-04 #260

Resistance Rising #260: 04 February 2026

 

Topic list:
* Johnny on “war” and pacifism.
* Why militaries are strictly stratified by class.
* “META LOCK-OUT!!!”
* “Maximillian Beedle” on “The Order of the Holy Sepulchre”.
* Anti-Trinitarianism.
* “BIO LAB RAID IN VEGAS!!!” (guess who the Sheriff General is)
* Johnny on taxes and government.
* “RT” wants you to know JEFFREY EPSTEIN IS A JEW-JEW-JEW!!! (because they control EVERYTHING, even here on Twatter-X!!!)
* THE EPSTEIN EMAIL RELEASE (here’s what Nick Fuentes and Catboy know)
* Epstein vs. the BOYS TOWN cover-up.
* President Penis sent non-white Marines & Marine-ettes to Florida for the ICE OUT PsyOp.
* Wait...did Jeff actually SLEEP OVER with JP2, We Love You??? NO. NO. NO. (maybe)
* What is the REAL “ICE” agenda...?
* “Data Center” BLIGHT.
* NY Com-Post wants you to know Lady Gag-Me (mocking Martin Luther).
* Louis Rossman, Ben Jordan, Miles W. Mathis and how you can’t fuck with Flock in Florida.
* SeanPaul “Audit Long Island” Reyes proves Johnny right...AGAIN.
* Bruce Spring-stein wants ICE OUT. What are the REAL problems and solutions, civil war?
* What religion was ICE OUT victim Pretti?
* Are local cops arresting ICE OUT agents? “HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW”
* Can you lose your Salvation? Johnny disagrees with Tudor Alexander.
* Is soul immortality “Satan’s biggest lie”?
* What is “The Lord’s Day”?
* Rick Warren vs. Tudor Alexander on “prophecy”.
* Why is the latest Pope an American teleprompter-reader?
* “Transubstantiation”
* TP USA’s AllieBStuckey says “JESUS WANTS YOU TO VOTE!”
* Why Ellen White was not a prophet.
* Ellen White’s “All-Seeing Eye of ‘God’”.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
