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You can NOT catch the virus - Colds and Flu are DETOX
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175 views • September 19, 2021
Dr. Amandha Vollmer is one of the very few REAL doctors speaking the Truth. Dr I trust and will listen to.
You can NOT catch the virus - FLu and cold (renamed now to "covid" by cabal psychopaths) are detoxing processes. Detox happens on a cyclical basis. The more your body is poisoned (air pollution, EMF radiation, an unhealthy lifestyle) the more severe detox (disease).
"COVID" is not a virus, illness or disease. It's the Globalist's agenda to inject the world for depopulation, A.I. monitoring and control with nanotechnology in the injections and enslavement of humanity. And SARS -COV-2 is an imaginary in-silico model genome and CGI virus. It doesn't exist for real!!! The cold and flu and nearly every Illness was relabeled, rebranded, incentivized, sensationalized and re-marketed as the COVID agenda!
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Dqvo1yrwK3U/
You can NOT catch the virus - FLu and cold (renamed now to "covid" by cabal psychopaths) are detoxing processes. Detox happens on a cyclical basis. The more your body is poisoned (air pollution, EMF radiation, an unhealthy lifestyle) the more severe detox (disease).
"COVID" is not a virus, illness or disease. It's the Globalist's agenda to inject the world for depopulation, A.I. monitoring and control with nanotechnology in the injections and enslavement of humanity. And SARS -COV-2 is an imaginary in-silico model genome and CGI virus. It doesn't exist for real!!! The cold and flu and nearly every Illness was relabeled, rebranded, incentivized, sensationalized and re-marketed as the COVID agenda!
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Dqvo1yrwK3U/
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