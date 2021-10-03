3/10/2021 Miles Guo: Why Beijing Mayor Cai Qi Dared To Bring Up the Term of “Low-End” and “Mid-End” Population?

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3/10/2021 Miles Guo: Why Beijing Mayor Cai Qi dared to bring up the term of Low-end and Middle-end Population?
Because this is implicitly agreed by people in Zhongnanhai Pit – the CCP divide Chinese people into different classes and levels; except for SOBs in Zhongnanhai Pit (they believe they’re high-end people), so-called elites in China, such as academic, medical and sports communities might be middle-end, and poor people, people in rural areas are all low-end population