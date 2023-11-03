Create New Account
Good News! Big Pharma Corporatism Is Failing
What is happening
Published Yesterday

The Ron Paul Liberty Report

Streamed on:Nov 3, 12:00 pm EDT
The purpose of government is not to be married to corporations, with each reinforcing the other. Government's legitimate role is not for the protection and growth of corporate profits; and corporations are not meant to strengthen government's destruction of our freedoms. But alas, this is the type of system that Americans have been living under for a very long time. Today we're discussing the "miracle" covid vax that the vast majority of Americans are now refusing to take. The truth always wins in the end. Even corporatism is no match for it.

Keywords
big pharmadrugsflu shotsvaccinegoldsilverinjectionsgood newsmodernapfizercovidboostermrnathe ron paul liberty reportcorporatism is failingchris rosinni

