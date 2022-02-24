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UKRAINE SITREP 24Feb2022
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100 views • February 24, 2022
While President Dementia and his sycophantic legacy media keep spreading lies to the public, Russia's justice carries out revenge on those who murdered over 10,000 innocent civilians the past 8 years.
TKS The Kremlin Stories
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheKremlinStories/featured
"Day Z + 1 - DONBASS WAR - SITREP from Petrovsky Front"
https://youtu.be/c1qXdDVnx20
TKS The Kremlin Stories
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheKremlinStories/featured
"Day Z + 1 - DONBASS WAR - SITREP from Petrovsky Front"
https://youtu.be/c1qXdDVnx20
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