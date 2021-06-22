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WALMART'S MAGNETIC MEAT [2021-06-21] - CHILDOFGOD1776 (VIDEO)
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531 views • June 22, 2021
WALMART'S MAGNETIC MEAT [2021-06-21] - CHILDOFGOD1776 (VIDEO)
It is now HIGHLY RECOMMENDED that you bring a magnet with you to the grocery store and do the MAGNET CHALLENGE on all meat that you are thinking about purchasing. The internet has hundreds of videos showing 60% of the people that got the Covid Vaxx are now magnetically charged, and there are now hundreds of videos showing all types of meat, including organic meat, that also can be identified as contaminated by doing the same Magnet Challenge. It is not just Walmart since there are only a few major slaughter houses in the USA. The meat might be getting contaminated because the animal feed is being contaminated at the livestock feed mills or during the shipping of the meat within the supply chain rather than at the slaughter house. If you live anywhere near an Amish settlement, now would be a good time to start buying there meat and vegetables instead of trusting the FDA and USDA. Here is a guy testing the meat in his local Walmart store to help him with his buying decisions. Other customers are also getting educated about the Magnet Challenge too.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
MAGNET MEAT?! MANY CASES POPPING UP OF MAGNETS STICKING TO PACKAGE MEAT. CONTAMINATED FOOD SUPPLY?! [2021-06-17] - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pFpdBMoFvSpA/
ChildOfGod1776 @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@childofgod1776?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
It is now HIGHLY RECOMMENDED that you bring a magnet with you to the grocery store and do the MAGNET CHALLENGE on all meat that you are thinking about purchasing. The internet has hundreds of videos showing 60% of the people that got the Covid Vaxx are now magnetically charged, and there are now hundreds of videos showing all types of meat, including organic meat, that also can be identified as contaminated by doing the same Magnet Challenge. It is not just Walmart since there are only a few major slaughter houses in the USA. The meat might be getting contaminated because the animal feed is being contaminated at the livestock feed mills or during the shipping of the meat within the supply chain rather than at the slaughter house. If you live anywhere near an Amish settlement, now would be a good time to start buying there meat and vegetables instead of trusting the FDA and USDA. Here is a guy testing the meat in his local Walmart store to help him with his buying decisions. Other customers are also getting educated about the Magnet Challenge too.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
MAGNET MEAT?! MANY CASES POPPING UP OF MAGNETS STICKING TO PACKAGE MEAT. CONTAMINATED FOOD SUPPLY?! [2021-06-17] - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pFpdBMoFvSpA/
ChildOfGod1776 @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@childofgod1776?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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