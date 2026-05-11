Putin Exposes President Trump's China Reset

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Obama, Soros & Carney Panic In Toronto
* Putin’s “Victory Day” remarks named China, India & the U.S. as Russia’s partners and friends.
* That rattled the Obama-Soros network.
* They convened in Toronto to launch a ‘Principled Pragmatism’ rebrand and declare DJT’s presidency an interregnum.
Promethean Updates (11 May 2026)
https://rumble.com/v79pcic-putin-exposes-trumps-china-reset-obama-soros-and-carney-panic-in-toronto.html