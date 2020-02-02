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Tucker - Democrats defeated and humiliated
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63 views • February 02, 2020
Reality sets in for lawmakers in Washington. Dems forgot to find a good candidate.
It’s been an awfully long week. But thank God, we’re ending it with two pieces of good news.
The first is that Great Britain is an independent country again, as it has been for most of the last thousand years. Brexit has gone through. Cheers to our friends in the United Kingdom.
Secondly, in this country, the impeachment farce is almost over.
It’s been an awfully long week. But thank God, we’re ending it with two pieces of good news.
The first is that Great Britain is an independent country again, as it has been for most of the last thousand years. Brexit has gone through. Cheers to our friends in the United Kingdom.
Secondly, in this country, the impeachment farce is almost over.
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