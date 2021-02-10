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We Don't Need No Stinkin' Permission
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160 views • February 10, 2021
The Founders and Old Revolutionaries told us that liberty would only be safe when the people rejected and resisted usurpations early and often - nip the shoots of arbitrary power in the bud was the maxim. They even provided us with the tools to do so under the Constitution. Yet, many who claim to want to “nullify” the feds today are really just looking for permission to do so from that same federal government.
Path to Liberty: February 10, 2021
Path to Liberty: February 10, 2021
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