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Pinapple growing in a corn forest at 6500 ft elevation on a lot next to our Nature Lodge here in Medellin, Colombia . I am thinking about purchasing this lot. It is the last one in our subdivision.
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40 views • August 03, 2021
Oh yeah . I am chasing another real estate deal within our subdivision in Medellin, Colombia. The last lot. I am all over it like a wet blanket. Cheers ! I will keep you posted.... I am not going to let the pandemic slow me down. We are advertising our cannabis tour daily and are getting a good response from fellow American expats living here in Medellin.
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