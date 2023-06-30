When Celtic Nations Dominated Europe and Beyond

How did the ancient Celtic peoples dominate nearly all of Europe and beyond? Today we're going to be discussing the history of the Celtic nations, extinct Celtic empires that once ruled Europe, and the impact of the modern Celtic peoples of Europe on the culture, language and heritage of many areas of the planet.
