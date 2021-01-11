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10th January Update Current News Simon Parkes 10th January Update Current News TRUMP SIGNS INSURRECTION ACT
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1529 views • January 11, 2021
10th January Update Current News
Simon Parkes TRUMP SIGNS INSURRECTION ACT
Simon Parkes Website
https://www.simonparkes.org/ Simon Parkes bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ixl3C6dlg6S5
Situation Update, Jan. 11, 2021
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
Simon Parkes TRUMP SIGNS INSURRECTION ACT
Simon Parkes Website
https://www.simonparkes.org/ Simon Parkes bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ixl3C6dlg6S5
Situation Update, Jan. 11, 2021
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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