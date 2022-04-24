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Spiritual Warfare: How The Occult is Infiltrating the Church
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95 views • April 24, 2022
My guest today is Lynn Lusby Pratt; a missionary in Tokyo for 10 years, as well as an editor in Christian publishing and a published author. She has studied the occult and world religions for over 50 years and has a unique perspective of their effect on society and culture. Topics discussed include:
# Why is it important to understand the meanings of words as it pertains to theology, spirituality, new age and Christianity?
# How eastern religion and occult teachings have slipped into the church
# If someone is reading books on Christianity, how can they discern information based on Christianity vs Christianity with occult/new age practices?
# Many people think that by going to church they are receiving the traditional beliefs/teaching of that church/religion, but it really seems like that might not be true, what can you tell us about that?
# What is the real agenda behind the growing perversity in pop culture and government? Specifically, the pro-pedophilia movement being marketed as "minor attraction."
Contact Lynn Pratt via her website at:
http://www.lynnlusbypratt.com/
Her false teaching information can be found here: http://www.lynnlusbypratt.com/category/false-teaching/
# Why is it important to understand the meanings of words as it pertains to theology, spirituality, new age and Christianity?
# How eastern religion and occult teachings have slipped into the church
# If someone is reading books on Christianity, how can they discern information based on Christianity vs Christianity with occult/new age practices?
# Many people think that by going to church they are receiving the traditional beliefs/teaching of that church/religion, but it really seems like that might not be true, what can you tell us about that?
# What is the real agenda behind the growing perversity in pop culture and government? Specifically, the pro-pedophilia movement being marketed as "minor attraction."
Contact Lynn Pratt via her website at:
http://www.lynnlusbypratt.com/
Her false teaching information can be found here: http://www.lynnlusbypratt.com/category/false-teaching/
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