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Trucker Convoy is Having a Worldwide Impact
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160 views • February 12, 2022
It started in Canada. Not in the US. But it didn't end there. It's spreading around the world! With news of convoys starting in countries around the world, we are about to see changes... big changes. Hold the line and stay tuned!
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