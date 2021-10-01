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New things will come, Adonai will soon deal with wicked tyrannical leaders, Walk with Me
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102 views • October 01, 2021
Prophetic word, given on July 30th at 11:50am while eating
Speaks about that Adonai will deal soon with the Wicked
And he will give them not much more time to repent as they heard the warnings over and over like Pharaoh.
The Lord will create a brand new thing, like He did with Adam.
Whatever it is and how it will look like is not clear in this prophecy.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-30-pdf-download/
Or if you need, buy and license my footages for your video that I have exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternative if you arre looking for more/other stuff go over the referal and start shopping https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
The best and easiest anyway is a direct donation - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Speaks about that Adonai will deal soon with the Wicked
And he will give them not much more time to repent as they heard the warnings over and over like Pharaoh.
The Lord will create a brand new thing, like He did with Adam.
Whatever it is and how it will look like is not clear in this prophecy.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-30-pdf-download/
Or if you need, buy and license my footages for your video that I have exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternative if you arre looking for more/other stuff go over the referal and start shopping https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
The best and easiest anyway is a direct donation - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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