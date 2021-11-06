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AT ABOUT 1 MILLION VIEWS THIS MESSAGE WAS CENSORED ON TIK TOC. SO HERE IT IS. POWERFUL.
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854 views • November 06, 2021
Source: PiratePete. You know if they are gonna censor it, I am gonna post it. Anything they are trying to hide, distort, twist or ban, must be truth. Therefore I give you truth. More truth that hopefully you can handle can be found in these videos:
Warning Graphic - Woman with a coagulated nose bleed from the vax. Watch at your own risk.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V93oRlh9X062/
A movie from 40 years ago telling about how they NWO will come about...how did they know?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UaPzF5FFbzz4/
Crazy Mom Promises To Kill Unvaxed Once Her Kids Can be Vaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4eDjHDQtW626/
Lady Collapses After Booster Jab Ambulance Service Says They Are Too Busy To Respond And Hang Up!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9BU3NMslgkcj/
These are the laws they are breaking and what rights they are violating. You need to know these
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S5lqqKKk0FhC/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
Warning Graphic - Woman with a coagulated nose bleed from the vax. Watch at your own risk.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V93oRlh9X062/
A movie from 40 years ago telling about how they NWO will come about...how did they know?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UaPzF5FFbzz4/
Crazy Mom Promises To Kill Unvaxed Once Her Kids Can be Vaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4eDjHDQtW626/
Lady Collapses After Booster Jab Ambulance Service Says They Are Too Busy To Respond And Hang Up!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9BU3NMslgkcj/
These are the laws they are breaking and what rights they are violating. You need to know these
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S5lqqKKk0FhC/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
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