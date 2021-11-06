AT ABOUT 1 MILLION VIEWS THIS MESSAGE WAS CENSORED ON TIK TOC. SO HERE IT IS. POWERFUL.

Source: PiratePete. You know if they are gonna censor it, I am gonna post it. Anything they are trying to hide, distort, twist or ban, must be truth. Therefore I give you truth. More truth that hopefully you can handle can be found in these videos:Warning Graphic - Woman with a coagulated nose bleed from the vax. Watch at your own risk.A movie from 40 years ago telling about how they NWO will come about...how did they know?Crazy Mom Promises To Kill Unvaxed Once Her Kids Can be VaxxedLady Collapses After Booster Jab Ambulance Service Says They Are Too Busy To Respond And Hang Up!These are the laws they are breaking and what rights they are violating. You need to know theseMore on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)