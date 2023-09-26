Living Exponentially: John Clore, Michigan Initiative

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. John Clore shares with Eileen how he went from software developer to political activist. He is now embarking on a groundbreaking journey for transparency and accountability in Michigan. Michigan Initiatives For Action Launches Historic Transparency Initiative Petition Drive [LANSING] - Michigan Initiatives For Action embarks on a groundbreaking journey to promote government transparency and accountability with the launch of the Transparency Initiative petition drive. This historical initiative marks the first time since the enactment of Act 442 of 1976 that citizens have risen together to hold the executive and legislative branches subject to public information requests. The petition drive commences with the first round of petitions going into circulation. MIFA aims to gather 400,000 signatures, to ensure that the initiative makes its way to the ballot for a true democratic decision. "This is a historic moment for all Michiganders. The Transparency Initiative represents a monumental step towards creating a government that is more open, accessible, and responsive to its citizens' needs," stated John Clore, the founder of Michigan Initiatives For Action. The Transparency Initiative aims to amend Act 442 of 1976, guaranteeing public access to records held by the executive and legislative branches. By holding our government accountable, this initiative empowers the people to actively participate in shaping the state's future. "Transparency is the cornerstone of democracy. We encourage everyone to get involved, share the message, and sign the petitions. This is an opportunity for all of us to make history and lay the foundation for a more accountable and transparent Michigan," added Clore. The significance of this initiative cannot be overstated. By giving citizens the right to access government records, we are reinforcing the principles of democracy and ensuring that the government works in the best interests of the people it serves. Every signature counts, and everyone can contribute to this groundbreaking effort. MIFA calls upon all residents of Michigan to join hands in making this initiative a success. Together, we can bring about a transformative change that will positively impact our state for generations to come. To support the Transparency Initiative, volunteers are needed to collect signatures, and donations are welcome to cover the costs of the petitions. Every citizen has a role to play in this historic event, and together, we can create a brighter, more transparent future for Michigan. Visit the website at www.michiganinitiatives.org. Contact: John Clore Founder, Michigan Initiatives For Action Email: [email protected] About Michigan Initiatives For Action: Michigan Initiatives For Action (MIFA) is dedicated to promoting civic engagement and transparency in Michigan's governance. Through citizens' initiatives, MIFA seeks to empower the people to shape their government and create positive, lasting change for the state. See Attached Petition. Here is the link to the SOS, Board of State Canvassers website: https://www.michigan.gov/sos/-/media/Project/Websites/sos/BSC-Announcements/Michigan-Initiatives-for-Action.pdf?rev=15f4320cda0045958287f3bc8d8019be&hash=3FF9FA006FF6D062903130641C8DA4AD https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

