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Inside the collapse of Zillow: Hundreds of homes to hit Orlando market | WFTV
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360 views • December 11, 2021
Zillow collapse: Well, let's hope all these companies that bought up all the homes at far over market value go kaput. Let's see prices and availability down regulate to normal. Everyone suspected they were going to turn around and rent these homes in a world where "you will own nothing and be happy" but was there a failure at some point? Is someone going to step in and pick up the slack? Let's hope not!!! THIS VIDEO ABOUT THIS IS PRICELESS!!! (click past the ad). It is going to be GAME OVER for the real estate con artists that blew the prices to the stratosphere.
For years, Zillow has been a household name in the real estate world. DETAILS: https://at.wftv.com/3qe0jeo
Great comment I found: Good - hope we are due for a market correction soon, seems like homes around here are beginning to be reasonable.
They wanted $400,000 for some 1500 square foot house on 10 acres in the middle of nowhere.
Another guy down the road wanted $250,000 for 3 acres of pastureland and a barn
For years, Zillow has been a household name in the real estate world. DETAILS: https://at.wftv.com/3qe0jeo
Great comment I found: Good - hope we are due for a market correction soon, seems like homes around here are beginning to be reasonable.
They wanted $400,000 for some 1500 square foot house on 10 acres in the middle of nowhere.
Another guy down the road wanted $250,000 for 3 acres of pastureland and a barn
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