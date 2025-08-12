An RV disaster caused by the camper's manufacturer, and then they poured salt on the wound...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rvacrossamerica.net/keystonedisaster
All they had to do is build it right. And when they didn't, STAND BEHIND the incompetent actions of one or more employees. But, NOPE, well over $100,000. and countless hours of frustration AND now medical need.
Here's their TRUE story - A Keystone Disaster...
https://rvacrossamerica.net/keystonedisaster
Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net
Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvAcrossAmerica
RV Travel - Living the life
Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii
#rvtravel
#rvbuyingtips
#rvlife
#rvlifestyle