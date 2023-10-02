Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep. Matt Gaetz | What was the secret side deal that @SpeakerMcCarthy made with Joe Biden on Ukraine?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2144 Subscribers
Shop now
245 views
Published 18 hours ago

Rep. Matt Gaetz:What was the secret side deal that @SpeakerMcCarthy made with Joe Biden on Ukraine?


Members of the Republican Party might vote differently on a motion to vacate if they heard the answer to that question. Stay tuned.



@RepMattGaetz

https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1708888689034596407?s=20

Keywords
matt gaetzgovernment spendingcongressional hearingcrshut down avertedstopgap resolutionmccarthy backroom deals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket