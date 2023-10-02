Rep. Matt Gaetz:What was the secret side deal that @SpeakerMcCarthy made with Joe Biden on Ukraine?
Members of the Republican Party might vote differently on a motion to vacate if they heard the answer to that question. Stay tuned.
@RepMattGaetz
https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1708888689034596407?s=20
