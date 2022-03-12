X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [CB] Took the Bait, the People are Rising Up Around the World

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The [CB] Took The Bait, The People Are Rising Up Around The World
The implosion of the global economy is now being felt world wide, the people are now pushing back, this will not end well for the [CB]s.The people in the US are feeling the pain, wages are not keeping up with inflation. The [CB]s are now pushing nations to trade in their national currencies.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.