Hi-Tech Weapons Webinar | Nov 4, 2021: Celeste Solum Interviews Ramola D

Re-post of an Interview conducted by Celeste Solum at her channel as a live webinar, on November 4, 2021 with a focus on "Targeted Individuals," wrongful and extrajudicial targeting, watchlisting, mislabeling and bio-neuro-research trafficking by the FBI/DOJ/DHS of nearly 2 million Americans (and similarly done worldwide) into non-consensual, classified, sealed experiments and operations being run by the CIA/DIA/US Army/Navy/AIrforce/Marine Corps and other military and Intelligence entities, via Fusion Centers, Parallel Construction, COINTELPRO, and Stasi operations of lying to families, friends, and neighborhoods in the run toward Smart City Surveillance, Cybernetics & AI-run Community Policing and Community Monitoring, the removal of people of power, influence, spiritual heft and integrity in neighborhoods, and the inverted mischaracterizing of activists, journalists, whistleblowers, and retirees/homemakers/vets as criminals (by obvious criminals with badges). (These subjects were recently exposed internationally in the October 15, 2021 Online Press Conference on DEW/Neurotech targeting posted here--link below, and have been exposed by Ramola D along with other human rights activists, writers, whistleblowers interviewed and featured at The Everyday Concerned Citizen and many other websites for 8 years now, since 2013.)NOTE: I want to record here that my visual image has been altered by ZOOM, on which platform this webinar was conducted. The alteration and distortion of my visual image became a popular pastime on ZOOM which is why I dropped it for my podcasts (please see my interview with Dr. Rafael Yuste, totally distorted, absolutely unrecognizable)--clearly the "powers that be" especially freak out when I get on public interviews exposing neurotechnology/DEW use on the citizenry with major names and are desperate to tarnish my visual image and credibility. To see further evidence of visual-image tampering and distortion of this appearance, please see Report 270--where I recorded the preface to my interview with Dr. Shobha Swaminathan on the same day, in fact right after this webinar, but on GoToMeeting; some of this is due to bad lighting and to being hit with microwave weapons all night and all morning (low-intensity, high-frequency, 360-degrees from all the fusion houses parked around my block) but when I look at it, it is clear to me this visual-image has been distorted, by the ZOOM distorters; posting, #ForTheRecord.LINKS FOR MORE:CELESTE SOLUM'S ARTICLE ON THE HAVANA SYNDROME:The Ultimate Guide To DEW MANIFESTATION OF ANOMALOUS HEALTH INCIDENTS (AHI)Earlier interview by Celeste Solum of Ramola D in December, 2020 | Neuro and Surveillance Tech:EARLIER INTERVIEW WITH RAMOLA D (Feb/March 2017) BY DR. PAUL MARKO, WORLD BEYOND BELIEF/PINECONE UTOPIAShameless Torture in the Age of Electronic Warfare WBB Talks to Ramola DEarlier interview with Ramola D by Dr. Edward SpencerReport #11: Ramola D Interviewed by Dr. Ed Spencer - Life & Background, Targeting & SurveillanceFOCUS ON TARGETING, NON-CONSENSUAL NEURO/BIO-EXPERIMENTATION & OPERATIONS:Online Press Conference, Oct 15, 2021, on DEW/Neurotech Targeting:REPORT 262 | PANEL ON VACCINE NANOTECH, TARGETING TECH, AI-TECHNO DOMINANCE OF HUMANITYREPORT 258 | RAINETTA JONES ON TARGETING, TRANSHUMANISM, "LIQUID LUCIFER" NANO, AND BEATING AIReport 252 | Alex Crosbie Reports Covert Generational Targeting with DEWs, Neurotech, Induced DeathsREPORT 229 | INVASIVE NEUROTECH, TRUE NEUROETHICS - PANEL 1REPORT 239 | INVASIVE NEUROTECH, TRUE NEUROETHICS-PANEL 2 |DR. ROBERT DUNCAN, MIL/INTEL NEURO EXPMTSREPORT #165: ROBERT DUNCAN ON THE NEUROTECH TARGETING OF HUMANITY, SECRECY, & THE NEED FOR CHANGEArticles under Disclosure on Targeting at Everydayconcerned.net.***CELESTE SOLUM:CELESTE'S WEBSITE:CELESTE'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL:RAMOLA D:FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.netAuthor website: ramolad.comRamola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, RumblePLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK:Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaDCONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO: