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What is the Kundalini Spirit?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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54 views • July 29, 2021
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/yogas-conquest-west
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Dave, you state in chapter 7, of your book, and I’m quoting: “In spite of the advertisements and talk about health and fitness, yoga’s real goal is to awaken Kundalini power, coiled like a serpent at the base of the spine, ready to spring up to manifest itself through the alleged chakras, (centers of universal force) of the body.” Now, what exactly is Kundalini yoga, or Kundalini power, for that matter?

Dave: Well, to put it bluntly, it’s demonic. There is no way you can explain it physically—it’s a non-physical force. There certainly is nothing coiled at the base of the spine, three and one-half times coiled, like a serpent that’s going to spring up when you get in the proper state of consciousness, supposedly. This is the same occult power that all the occultists are in touch with, or try to be in touch with.
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bibledave huntberean callchristian yoga
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