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UFO ORB OVER MY YARD
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44 views • January 15, 2020
I looked out our front door to see if I could see this thing with my eyes but I could not see it. My husband was watching this orb on the computer monitor. He said when I opened up the front door that it started moving toward the door. I guess they were watching me like I was watching them.
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