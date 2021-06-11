© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plenty of Fish in the Sea…And Industry: An Insider’s Look at Aquaculture
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • June 11, 2021
Nearly 200 million metric tons of production come from global aquaculture and fisheries combined.
Dr. Bill McGraw discusses the science, strategy, and logistics behind it all.
Tune in to learn:
The difference between aquaponics and aquaculture
Why salmon are particularly hard to grow in aquaculture systems
The many (and surprising) applications of seaweeds
Why there is a threat of blue-green algae contamination in catfish
Returning guest, Dr. Bill McGraw, joins the show to discuss an area of his expertise: zeo water exchange and disease free aquaculture systems. He explains how they work, what they produce, and the most recent global trends in the field.
He also discusses the billion-dollar US catfishing industry, GMO salmon, shrimp aquaculture and how it’s connected to vibrio bacteria, SPF (specific pathogen free) status and shrimp culture in places around the world, the importance of biosecurity in aquaculture, the problem of mislabeling seafood (and what you need to know if you’re a consumer), polyculture, and much more.
Press play and learn more about Dr. McGraw’s work by visiting https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Dr. Bill McGraw discusses the science, strategy, and logistics behind it all.
Tune in to learn:
The difference between aquaponics and aquaculture
Why salmon are particularly hard to grow in aquaculture systems
The many (and surprising) applications of seaweeds
Why there is a threat of blue-green algae contamination in catfish
Returning guest, Dr. Bill McGraw, joins the show to discuss an area of his expertise: zeo water exchange and disease free aquaculture systems. He explains how they work, what they produce, and the most recent global trends in the field.
He also discusses the billion-dollar US catfishing industry, GMO salmon, shrimp aquaculture and how it’s connected to vibrio bacteria, SPF (specific pathogen free) status and shrimp culture in places around the world, the importance of biosecurity in aquaculture, the problem of mislabeling seafood (and what you need to know if you’re a consumer), polyculture, and much more.
Press play and learn more about Dr. McGraw’s work by visiting https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.