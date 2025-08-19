BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Ukraine lost the war: our Military Industrial Complex makes money, not weapons
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10064 followers
99 views • 3 days ago

The combined economies of NATO countries are 25 times the size of Russia's, and NATO spends 14 times more on defense than Russia.

But Russia produces more tanks, armored vehicles, and rockets than all NATO countries combined, and can manufacture ammunition and artillery shells at an astounding four times the rate of all of NATO.

Russia believes the war in Ukraine is an existential conflict, and one they must win. But that fails to account for the enormous production advantages Russia enjoys over the West.

The Military Industrial Complex that serves the NATO alliance enjoys huge profit margins on the most expensive systems, such as F-35 aircraft, Ford-class aircraft carriers, and ballistic missile systems. Long ago, the MIC abandoned the manufacture of basic weapons needed by front-line troops.

What's more, they abandoned the supply chains required to build them, in the event they ever again needed to. Our supply chains for all weapons now run through countries that are far more friendly to Russia than to us.

Closing scene, Dragon Boat Racing, Miluo River, Hunan

Resources and links:

Russia produces as much ammo in 3 months as all of NATO does in a year, says NATO chief

https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-ammunition-production-nato-mark-rutte-2025-6

Why Russia is far outpacing US/NATO in weapons production

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/russia-ammunition-ukraine/

NATO State Announces New $190 Million Artillery Ammo Plant

https://www.newsweek.com/lithuania-nato-new-artillery-ammunition-plant-1993469

Is Russia producing a year's worth of NATO ammunition in three months?

https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2025/07/16/is-russia-producing-a-years-worth-of-nato-ammunition-in-three-months

Mirrored - Inside China Business

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
weaponsrussiamoneymilitary industrial complexnato
