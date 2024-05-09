Zionist controlled politicians are whipping up fury against President Joe Biden for declaring that he will halt the transfer of US weapons to Israel if the Jewish state goes forward with an anticipated invasion of Rafah. Before we begin our analysis and commentary of news, we must pay tribute to a great American patriot who passed away Wednesday night. Korean War hero, US Marine, former California Congressman, 1972 Republican Presidential candidate, co-founder of Earth Day, and a practicing attorney until his last day – Pete McCloskey.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 05/09/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/aipac-whips-up-fury-against-joe-biden-over-weapons-to-israel-ban





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf