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BASES 17: Falklands War Aftermath and Sentient Black Goo Parts 1&2
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537 views • August 21, 2021
Interview series about the Falklands War era and the discovery of sentient black fluid/goo on Thule Island in the South Sandwich Islands and subsequent strange events. Gone from YouTube. I downloaded it in 2012. I don't know the original date.
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