TRUMP SIGNALING WE HAVE BEEN UNDER MARITIME LAW ⚓ [LAW OF THE SEA] AND THAT IS ABOUT TO CHANGE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
1016 views • 7 days ago

Check out OLDGLORYBANK . COM !!!!🫡💰✝️


Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DI6tCpDgJAi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9s24ba [thanks to https://www.allneedy.com/types-of-things-are-covered-under-maritime-laws/ 🖲]


Comment from post:


Wasn’t there a Q post about watching the water or keep you eye on the water. Could be nothing, but it’s all fascinating.


One of the best ways to catch up on the COLOSSAL BAIT AND SWITCH pulled up on We The People, VfB recommends The Missing 13th Amendment 📜


"If any citizen of the United States shall accept, claim, receive, or retain any title of nobility or honour, or shall without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any present, pension, office, or emolument of any kind whatever, from any emperor, king, prince, or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them."


https://tona13.blogspot.com/

maritime lawlaw of the seapresident donald john trumpbait and switchtonamulti pronged offensive
