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No Believer In God Uses His Name or His Messiah's Name...
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1 view • February 17, 2021
God must hide His Name because of its power in the hands of evil men. "On Judgement Day Many People Will say But Father, didn't? We Do Great Miracles In Your Name Didn't We Heal The Sick? He Will Say To Them Get Away "From Me You Workers of Iniquity, I Never Knew You."
There are therefore veryGood reasons why we must be discerning in using the proper titles of God, Elohim, Messiah, The Christ or simply God will do so that the names of the demons will not be invoked instead.
There are therefore veryGood reasons why we must be discerning in using the proper titles of God, Elohim, Messiah, The Christ or simply God will do so that the names of the demons will not be invoked instead.
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