Lebanon: Nasrallah's Funeral, A Display of Power & a Referendum of Trust
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
38 views • 2 months ago

Nasrallah's Funeral: A Display of Power and a Referendum of Trust

The farewell ceremony for the Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashim Safi al-Din has just concluded in Lebanon. Around one million people gathered at the stadium and surrounding areas. The ceremony resembled more of a political rally than a funeral.

📌The main news from the funeral was the incident with the Israeli Air Force: F-15 and F-35 fighters flew over the stadium twice, apparently trying to cause panic. However, the effect was the opposite - the local residents, long accustomed to such actions, responded with only insults towards Israel.

🔻Overall, the funeral has indeed become a kind of referendum, confirming the high demand of Lebanese society for political and military power capable of protecting its interests (the local army and government obviously do not satisfy it).

But one thing is to demonstrate support, and quite another is to justify expectations. Restoring Hezbollah's capabilities will take time, and only in a few years will it become clear whether the new leadership can fulfill the received credit of trust.

#Lebanon

@rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
