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YOUR SELFISH IF YOU DON'T GET IT, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR JOB, SHE FELT THE PRESSURE AND NOW THE STING
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111 views • October 26, 2021
I wonder where all of those people who wanted her to take the jab are now. "She did what was right to do" Bullshit. Right for who? She didn't want to take the jab caved to peer pressure and shaming. When she dies they will have blood on their hands. That is if they don't die first.
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