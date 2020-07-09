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Xfinity Performance Package Delivers Less Than 1 Mbps !
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10 views • July 09, 2020
Amazing software Xfinity ! Just happened to run Speedify Internet Speed Tests while I was s l o w l y downloading a video using 4K Downloader. Speedify and 4K Downloader prove the speed tests are not recording the ACTUAL download speeds. Must be how they're marketing 5G.
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